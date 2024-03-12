ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Short Interest Up 288.9% in February

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 3,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Up 6.1 %

ESAC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 2,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. ESGEN Acquisition has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

