Euclidean Capital LLC Has $10.93 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the period. RAPT Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.4% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Euclidean Capital LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,112 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 75.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 81.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 435,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,631. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

