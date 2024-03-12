Euclidean Capital LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Tenaya Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Euclidean Capital LLC owned 1.49% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 404,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,493. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenaya Therapeutics

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $37,257.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $122,867. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.