Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Trading Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.21.
About Evoke Pharma
