FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $476.85 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.