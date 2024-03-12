Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Eric Salsberg Sells 1,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Eric Salsberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,485.00, for a total transaction of C$1,485,000.00.

FFH traded down C$1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,485.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,606. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$863.55 and a twelve month high of C$1,489.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,353.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,237.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 185.0917085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $19.871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

FFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,641.67.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

