Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $8.35

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $9.00. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 643 shares changing hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.