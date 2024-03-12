Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 3.2%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 167,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,586,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

