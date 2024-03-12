FFW Co. (FFWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

FFW Price Performance

Shares of FFWC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. FFW has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.04.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.