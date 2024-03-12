Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after buying an additional 2,714,861 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $360,472,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.97. 2,125,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average is $168.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.