Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $275.39. 656,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,441. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.