Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,687,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $823.80. The stock had a trading volume of 144,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,760. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $798.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.42.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

