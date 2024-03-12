Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.15. The stock had a trading volume of 370,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,576. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

