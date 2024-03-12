Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.83

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 59992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,209,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

