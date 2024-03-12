Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.52

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.52 and last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 509171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $260,316,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

