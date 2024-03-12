Financial Contrast: Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Electra Battery Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $890,000.00 165.39 -$77.97 million ($0.56) -1.52 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.38) -1.36

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.2% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -1,817.71% -73.96% -56.98% Electra Battery Materials N/A -7.87% -4.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 340.76%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus price target of $1.93, indicating a potential upside of 271.62%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Electra Battery Materials.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats ESS Tech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.