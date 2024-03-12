First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,580,000 after acquiring an additional 979,494 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

