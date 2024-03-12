First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 29th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

FSFG stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group



First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

