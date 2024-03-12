First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.92

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 47571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
