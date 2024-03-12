First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.1% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. 321,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.