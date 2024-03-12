First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Down 69.4% in February

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the February 14th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 15,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,849. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

