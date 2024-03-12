First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,780 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCTR opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

