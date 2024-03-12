First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $1,173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $553.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

