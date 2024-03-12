FlatQube Price Hits $0.30 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $5,486.39 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 72.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.16970214 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $109,731.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

