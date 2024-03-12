Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.69. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Forestar Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

