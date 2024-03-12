Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,411 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.54. 106,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,902. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

