Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys 380 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.64. 286,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,159. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

