Fortis Group Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

META stock traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.61. 10,654,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,112,051. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.82 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.74.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,292,638 shares of company stock valued at $564,878,182. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.