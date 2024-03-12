Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,892. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

