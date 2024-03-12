Fortis Group Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,027 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.45. 25,940,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,147,074. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

