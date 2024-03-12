Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 1,928 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 6,660,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,035,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

