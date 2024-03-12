Fortis Group Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.16. 3,893,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.48. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $520.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

