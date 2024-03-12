Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,347,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. 243,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,054. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

