Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 767,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,044. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

