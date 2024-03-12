Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 8,873 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 1.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $196.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,568. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.16. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

