Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA XHS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12.
About SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF
The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
