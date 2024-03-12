Fortis Group Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.24. 1,017,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,015. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

