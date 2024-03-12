Fortis Group Advisors LLC Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,097,621. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

