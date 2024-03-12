Fortis Group Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.86. 4,586,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,668. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.