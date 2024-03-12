Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FBIOP opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

