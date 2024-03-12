Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FBIOP opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.
About Fortress Biotech
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.