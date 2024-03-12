Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$153.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,890. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$163.08.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

