FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTAI. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Shares of FTAI opened at $56.18 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

