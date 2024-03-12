G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

