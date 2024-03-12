GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN remained flat at $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. 118,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,125. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $3.91.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
