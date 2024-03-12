GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN remained flat at $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. 118,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,125. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

