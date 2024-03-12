Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 4.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 437,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,079,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GOTU shares. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 10.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -721.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after buying an additional 6,733,849 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,665,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.