GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:GPS traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,116. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

