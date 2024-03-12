Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.35

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.35 and last traded at $147.34, with a volume of 200851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,394. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

