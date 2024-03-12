Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.97

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 164135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -529.03%.

In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

