General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,711.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.