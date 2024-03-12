Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $154.12. 166,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

